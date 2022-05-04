Watch
Police: Uncle accidentally shoots 4-year-old at Taylor home, investigation underway

Detroit police say a 4-year-old child was accidentally shot inside a home in Taylor on Tuesday night.
Police say DPD got a call from a local hospital around 5 a.m. Wednesday about a child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation found the child was actually shot around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the home in Taylor.

Police say they found the uncle of the 4-year-old was on the second floor when he accidentally discharged the weapon, hitting the child on the first floor.

Detroit police say the child is expected to make a full recovery, and that Taylor police are taking the lead on the investigation.

