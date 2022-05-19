Police warn of 2 attempted sexual assaults in Big Blue deck at Detroit Metro Airport

(WXYZ) — Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport are on high alert after there have been two reported attempted sexual assaults in the Big Blue Parking Deck.

Airport police tell 7 Action News the first reported attempted assault happened on Saturday and the second happened on Tuesday.

Both victims are female, but at this time, there has been no description of the suspect.

Investigators do believe that the two reported incidents are related. The Detroit Airport Authority has increased patrols in and around the parking deck as they work to catch the alleged suspect.

Police are giving travelers tips – which include to be aware of your surroundings, walk confidently and do not talk to strangers, walk in groups if possible, and if you see something, say something and call 911.