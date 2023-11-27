Police warn of iPhone update's 'NameDrop' feature; here's how to turn it off

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement agency to warn about a new feature as part of the Apple iOS 17 update called "NameDrop."

The feature allows people to share their contact information by being next to another iPhone.

The NameDrop feature is turned on by default with the new update, meaning if your phone is "a few centimeters from the top of the other person’s iPhone or Apple Watch."

"Yes, we know that it allows you to share it and you can refuse but many people do not check their settings and realize how their phone works," the sheriff's office said.

To turn it off, you go to Settings, General, AirDrop, then turn it to "off" on bringing devices together.

"PARENTS: Don’t forget to change these settings after the update on your childrens' phones as well," police said.