Parents located after young girl found by police in Allen Park

Posted at 7:02 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 19:45:48-05

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Allen Park have located the family of a young girl they found on Monday.

The child remained in the care of officers until her parents were located.

The department shared a photo of her as they were looking for her parents. 7 Action News removed the photo after her parents were found.

Police said additional detail about the incident can’t be released because of the girl’s age and confidentiality. Child Protective Services was contacted as required under the police department’s policy.

