Inside Michigan's African American Vote: What's at stake on Election Day

Posted at 3:10 PM, Oct 14, 2022
WMYD-TV 20 DETROIT — On Saturday, October 15th (11:00 a.m.) on Bounce TV and Sunday, October 16th (1:00 p.m.), join us for the return of our Spotlight on the News Special: Inside Michigan's African Vote. What's at stake in the November General Election? We'll get insight from Karen Dumas, Columnist, The Detroit News & Co-Host of the No BS News Hour; Greg Bowens, Columnist, Deadline Detroit & Founder, Grosse Pointes-Harper Woods, NAACP; Dulles "Dale" Copedge, President, Lansing NAACP; and Kathi Harris, President, Grand Rapids A. Phillip Randolph Institute & Executive Director, Grand Rapids PROACTIVE.

Inside Michigan's African American Vote will also air this Sunday in Grand Rapids on Scripps owned stations WXMI-Fox17 at 6:30 p.m. and in Lansing on WSYM Fox47 (Time: TBA)

