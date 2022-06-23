Absentee ballots now available for Michigan August primary election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Absentee ballots are now available at local clerk offices for the Aug. 2 primary election, the Michigan Secretary of State’s office announced Wednesday.

The office said voters who have already applied to vote absentee will receive their ballots to the last address on file by mail soon. Applications have been mailed to voters on the permanent absentee list.

“Voters have numerous secure options for how to cast their ballots this August,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement. “Whether they choose to vote from home, by mail, via secure drop box, in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk office, or at their polling location on Election Day, Michigan voters can be confident their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard.”

Benson says some jurisdictions may mail applications to all registered voters.

Even if voters receive an application by mail, they can chose to instead apply online on the state’s website. Voters can also track their application on the state’s website.

Benson said political parties, candidates and partisan and nonpartisan organizations also may send absentee applications to voters. She said her office only provides one ballot per voter after verifying the signatures on the application and on file match.

Ballots can be requested and submitted in person at a voter’s local city or township clerk office. Clerk’s office information can be found online.

Absentee ballots are not available in Genesee County due to staff vacancies that prevented the county from printing ballots in time, Benson’s office said. The Michigan Bureau of Elections has notified the county to fill vacant positions and hire additional staff as necessary.

To apply for an absentee ballot, visit Michigan.gov/vote.