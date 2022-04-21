Senate speech gone viral leads to more salvos including 'crap' and 'slander'

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Divisive politics are reaching new levels in Lansing. This is an election year.

RELATED: Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow blasts fellow Sen. Lana Theis in viral floor speech

Republican State Senator Lana Theis called Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow a social media troll and doubled down on conservative positions on Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ issues.

Senator McMorrow took to the Senate floor with a speech that has gotten 7 million views and included, “accused me by name of grooming and sexualizing children in an email fundraising for herself.”

Senator Theis in her fundraising email said she gave the opening prayer in the Senate last Thursday and during it said children are under assault in schools. And added in her fundraiser:

Gender-bending indoctrination

Exposure to inappropriate sexual content

Race-based education

Senator Theis also named Senator McMorrow saying she’s a Progressive social media troll and added unfounded claims, “who are outraged they can’t teach, can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners or that 8-year-olds are responsible for slavery.”

“It doesn't surprise me, but it hurts because we have seen this strategy from the national GOP down to the local GOP,” Senator McMorrow tells 7 Action News.

On the Senate floor, Senator McMorrow also said she’s a Christian, white, straight, married, suburban mom adding, “I am the biggest threat to your hollow hateful scheme.”

Senator Theis in a statement today said:

"Senator McMorrow is not naïve about politics and fundraising. I know that because it took her mere minutes to turn her senate floor speech into a plea for campaign contributions. "

“That is complete crap. And I don’t want anything from her,” Senator McMorrow said.

Senator Theis did not give an apology. And no interviews. So we asked Senator McMorrow if Senator Theis is desperate in her re-election.

“You know this is, this is a term-limited job that pays you $70,000 a year. I've never done anything to slander a colleague of mine,” Senator McMorrow replied.

Senator Theis said in her fundraiser email that she won’t back down from this fight.