Spotlight on the News: A salute to TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year; Rod Alberts

Spotlight on TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year; DADA's Rod Alberts
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year, Rod Alberts (left)
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 09:20:42-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 22, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association as our WXYZ TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year. In 2022, Alberts stood above the crowd as he used his 30+ career and talented team to reimagine and re-establish the North American International Detroit Auto Show after a multi-year hiatus due largely to the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be my guest on a special Spotlight program which dates back to our first Channel 7 Newsmaker in 1994.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

