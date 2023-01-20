Spotlight on the News: A salute to TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year; Rod Alberts

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 22, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association as our WXYZ TV-7 Newsmaker of the Year. In 2022, Alberts stood above the crowd as he used his 30+ career and talented team to reimagine and re-establish the North American International Detroit Auto Show after a multi-year hiatus due largely to the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be my guest on a special Spotlight program which dates back to our first Channel 7 Newsmaker in 1994.

