Spotlight on the News: BUF of MI gala; turkey giveaway; AFP Detroit philanthropy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, November 20, Spotlight on the News will interview Ken Donaldson, President & CEO, BUF of Michigan; Daniel Baxter, Co-Director, Community Involvement Committee, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity - Detroit Alumni Chapter; and Otis Williams, Founder, The Temptations. We'll also have some special words to say about the Association of Fundraising Professionals - Detroit Chapter. Watch the full National Philanthropy Day DPTV program here and the AFP 2022 award winner videos here.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

