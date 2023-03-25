Spotlight on the News: Celebrating Detroit female singers; Vietnam vets help out

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 26, Spotlight in the News will celebrate Women's History Month by interviewing Dulce Checkler, Salsa/Latin Singer; Gabrielle Barkidjija, Mezzo-Soprano Opera Singer; Kimmie Horne, Jazz Singer-Festival Curator; and Jill Jack, Americana Singer-Songwriter. Spotlight will also talk to Paul Palazzolo, President, Vietnam Veterans of America - Detroit Chapter #9.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

