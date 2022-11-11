Spotlight on the News: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell & CEO Reginald Dozier

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, November 13, Spotlight on the News will interview U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan's 12th Congressional District (soon to become the new 6th District) and Attorney Reginald Dozier, President & CEO, Lewis & Munday Professional Corporation.

What does Congresswoman Dingell think about the midterm elections and why is Lewis & Munday's 50th anniversary such an important milestone?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program.

It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

