Spotlight on the News: CRC's Eric Lupher explains Proposal 1, 2, and 3

Spotlight on MI ballot proposals
Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 5.53.46 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Eric Lupher (left) and Chuck Stokes
Posted at 5:58 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 18:43:26-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 9, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with Eric W. Lupher, the President of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. The leader of the longtime non-partisan organization explain what's at stake in Michigan ballot Proposals 1, 2, and 3.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

