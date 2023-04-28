Spotlight on the News: Faith leaders impacting S.E. MI; millions in grants for non-profits

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 30, Spotlight on the News will interview Rev. Edwin Estevez, Associate Pastor of Outreach and Mission at Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church. Why is he leading a community-wide breakfast?We'll also talk to Kelley Kuhn, President & CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association. Why is her organization, in partnership with the State of Michigan, trying to grant millions of dollars to local non-profits?

