Spotlight on the News: Getting ready for Mackinac Policy Conference & June Jubilee

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 21, Spotlight on the News will begin getting viewers ready for two major news events; the annual Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference and the June Jubilee Celebration of Freedom. Our guests will include Sandy Baruah, President & CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber; Matt Elliott, 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference Chair & President, Bank of America Michigan; and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President, Detroit Branch NAACP.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

