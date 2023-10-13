Spotlight on the News: Hispanic excellence in SW Detroit; Regional diversity conference

Watch Now
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Tanya Saldivar-Ali &amp; Luis Ali of AGI Construction &amp; Detroit Future Ops in SW Detroit
Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 08:58:57-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 15, Spotlight on the News will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Our guests will be Luis Ali, Owner, AGI Construction; Tanya Saldivar-Ali, Founder, Detroit Future Ops (DFO313); Chris Lynch, President, Detroit Cristo Rey High School; Kimberly Garcia, Detroit Cristo Rey Student; Sister Kateri Burbee, SOLT, Principal, Holy Redeemer Grade School; Allison Lopez, Holy Redeemer Student.

We'll give viewers a preview of this year's Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference in Dearborn. Our guests will incliude Siham Awada Jafaar, Conference Founder & Producer; and Barbara McQuade, U. of M. Law Professor & Former U.S. Attorney.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

