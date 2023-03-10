Spotlight on the News: Inside a Michigan U.S. Attorney's Office

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 12, Spotlight on the News will take viewers inside the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Michigan. Meet Dawn N. Ison, the leading federal prosecutor for a regional area that includes more than 6.5 million Michiganders. What has she accomplished, what are her future goals, and how does her job impact you? We'll also talk to her about the importance of Women's History Month and being the first African American woman in her job.

