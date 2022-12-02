Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Spotlight on the News: Inside Macomb Cty. Prosecutor's office & Alphas give back

Spotlight on Macomb Cty. Prosecutor Peter Lucido & Alpha Phi Alpha's Al Elvin, Jr.
Spotlight on the News: Inside Macomb Cty. Prosecutor's office &amp; Alphas give back
Screenshot 2022-12-02 at 4.15.47 PM.png
Screenshot 2022-12-02 at 4.17.19 PM.png
Posted at 4:28 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 18:51:33-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, December 4, Spotlight on the News will have an in-depth interview with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. He'll discuss school safety, Macomb County and GOP politics, and how to prevent scams to senior citizens.

We'll also talk to Attorney Al Elvin, President of Detroit's Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity about how his organization is giving back to the community.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website