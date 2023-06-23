Spotlight on the News: Inside Michigan's road to driver's license restoration

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 25, Spotlight on the News will go inside Michigan's road to driver's license restoration. Our guests will include Khyla Craine, Deputy Legal Director, Michigan Department of State; Mary Carmen Munoz, Executive Director, La Sed; and JoAnn Chavez, Chief Legal Officer, DTE Energy. Find out what you need to know.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

