Spotlight on the News: What's next inside Motown Museum's $55 million expansion?

Spotlight on CEO Robin Terry & Motown Museum's $55 million expansion
Screenshot 2022-12-09 at 2.27.01 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Robin Terry, Chairwoman & CEO, Motown Museum
Posted at 2:33 PM, Dec 09, 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 11, Spotlight on the News will check in on Detroit's Motown Museum $55 million expansion. What's in the planning for 2023? Robin Terry, Chairwoman & CEO of the Museum, will bring viewers up-to-date.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

