Spotlight on the News: Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids programs

Spotlight on Danielle North & Jeffrey Miles
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Danielle North - Executive Director, Degree Foward
Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 11:59:23-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 7, Spotlight on the News will explore two unique educational programs designed for kids under 5 and adults who want to earn their college degree. Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids initiatives.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

