Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Spotlight on the News: Inside UAW strike and Republican presidential debate analysis

Spotlight on UAW strike negotiations and Republican presidential debate
Screenshot 2023-09-29 at 12.43.46 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Professor Erik Gordon, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan
Screenshot 2023-09-29 at 12.43.46 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-09-29 at 12.45.27 PM.png
Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 13:30:15-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, October 1, Spotlight on the News will look inside the ongoing UAW strike and Big Three automaker negotiations. We'll also get political analysis about the second Republican presidential debate. Our guests will include Erik Gordon, Clinical Assistant Professor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, and Joe St. George, Deputy Political Director, Scripps News Service.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning