Spotlight on the News: MI Sup. Ct. candidates Paul Hudson & Kyra Harris Bolden

WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Attorney Paul Hudson
Posted at 8:28 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 17:15:05-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 23, Spotlight on the News will introduce you to two of the five candidates running for seats on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Tune in to see why Attorneys Paul Hudson and Kyra Harris Bolden are asking for your vote.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program.

It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

