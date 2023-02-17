Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Sen. Mallory McMorrow & Wayne Cty. Chair Alisha Bell.

Spotlight on MSU, State Senator Mallory McMorrow, and Wayne Cty. Chair Alisha Bell
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 09:51:02-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, February 19, Spotlight on the News will discuss the aftermath of the violent tragedy at Michigan State University. We'll interview Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow about what she hopes is the next step to protect children, Michigan, and the nation. We'll also talk to Alisha Bell, the Chair of the Wayne County Commission, about her recent trip to Washington and her goals for Wayne County.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

