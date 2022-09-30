Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Spotlight on the News: National Hispanic Heritage Month - Detroit style

Spotlight on National Hispanic Heritage Month in Detroit
Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 6.20.56 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Southwest Detroiters discuss National Hispanic Heritage Month
Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 6.20.56 PM.png
Posted at 6:36 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 09:04:54-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, October 2, Spotlight on the News will highlight Hispanic Heritage Month from a Detroit point-of-view. Our guests will be:

Alicia Ramon, SDBA Interim President & CEO
Gabriel Duran, Musician/Artist/Influencer
Rico Razo, Director, Bridging Neighborhoods, City of Detroit
Gloria Rosas Baiocco, Owner, Xochi's Gift Shop

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website