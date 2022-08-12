Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

