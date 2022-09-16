Spotlight on the News: Polish statesman Lech Walesa on Russia-Ukraine war

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, September 18, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with Polish statesman, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and former President of Poland Lech Wasela. He'll talk extensively about the war between Russia and Ukraine and its global impact. We caught up with him at the University of Michigan.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

