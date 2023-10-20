Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Spotlight on the News: Preventing & treating breast cancer; continuing diversity conversation

Spotlight on Karmanos breast cancer nurse Angela Viviano; Jaafar & McQuade on diversity
Screenshot 2023-10-20 at 4.00.01 PM.png
WXYZ-TV Spotlight on the News
Angela Viviano, NP-C, Karmanos Cancer Institute
Screenshot 2023-10-20 at 4.00.01 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-10-13 at 3.03.48 PM.png
Posted at 5:13 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 11:21:07-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 22, Spotlight on the News will interview Angela Viviano, a nurse & counselor with the Women's Wellness Clinic, Karmamos Cancer Institute. We'll also continue our conversation about race, images, and perceptions with community activist Siham Jaafar and University of Michigan Law Professor Barbara McQuade.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning