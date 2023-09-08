Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Rod Alberts, Thad Szott, Diane Brewer & Eboni Marcum

Spotlight on Detroit Auto Show & MET's Fostering Futures program
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Rod Alberts - DADA
Posted at 4:49 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 09:11:48-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, September 10, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, Executive Director, Detroit Auto Dealers Association; Thad Szott, Chairman of the Detroit Auto Show & President, Szott Automotive Group; Diane Brewer, Executive Director, Michigan Education Trust; and Eboni Marcum, Fostering Futures Scholar.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

