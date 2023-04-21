Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: State Rep. James DeSana on new MI laws; MI's film making rebound?

Spotlight on St. Rep. James DeSana, Matthew Peach & Alexander Page
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
State Representative James DeSana, (R) MI-29th District
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 10:54:03-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Sunday, April 23, Spotlight on the News will interview Republican State Senator James DeSana about major new legislation sweeping its way through Michigan's capital. We'll also talk to Matthew Peach and Alexander Page of the Michigan Film Industry Association about the possibility of new tax incentives for their industry resurfacing in the Mitten State.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

