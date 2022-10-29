Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Spotlight on the News: The LWVMI on what you need to know about election 2022

LWVMI's Christina Schlitt & Paula Bowman on Election Day 2022
LWVMI1.png
LWVMI
LWVMI1.png
Posted at 8:33 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 20:44:24-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, October 30, Spotlight on the News will interview Christina Schlitt and Paula Bowman, Co-Presidents of the League of Women Voters for Michigan. They answer everything you need to know before General Election Day.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website