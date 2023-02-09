Watch Now
NewsPolitical

ABC News: Mike Pence subpoenaed after months of negotiations

Mike Pence
Marta Lavandier/AP
Former Vice President Mike Pence said he takes "full responsibility" after classified documents were found at his Indiana home while speaking at Florida International University, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Miami. Pence was talking about the economy and promoting his new book, "So Help Me God." (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Mike Pence
Posted at 6:26 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 18:28:01-05

WASHINGTON — A special counsel overseeing probes regarding former President Donald Trump are giving former vice president Mike Pence a subpoena, multiple sources tell ABC News.

ABC reports the subpoena follows months of negotiations between federal prosecutors and Pence's legal team.

Last month, Pence's attorney said documents with classified markings were discovered in Pence's Carmel home.

RELATED: Pence: 'Mistakes were made' in classified records handling

It is unknown what information the subpoena is seeking.

A spokesperson for Pence did not respond to a request for comment by ABC News. The special counsel's office also declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Trump also did not immediately respond.

TOP STORIES: Ascension to close multiple locations across Indiana | Rushville man's $5 bet turns into nearly $73K win | Hoosiers warned to keep an eye on pets as coyote sightings, attacks on the rise | As inflation rises, Fishers food pantry sees more families in need | Pence says 'mistakes were made' in classified records handling

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website