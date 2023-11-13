Secretary of State releases names of candidates in 2024 primary, includes Trump

LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released the names of candidates who will run in the state’s primary election in February.

Former president Donald Trump will appear on the 2024 primary ballot in Michigan unless he withdraws or a court order decides he should be removed, Benson explains.

The full list of candidates includes:

Republican Party

Doug Burgum

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump

Democratic Party

Joe Biden

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

The news comes following legal challenges stating the Secretary of State holds the power to decide if presidential candidates are eligible to run.

That lawsuit was filed in an attempt to prevent Trump from running in 2024.

“Two months ago, I made clear that under Michigan law, anyone generally advocated by the national news media to be a candidate for the Republican or Democratic nomination for president is listed on the ballot for the February 2024 primary unless a court rules otherwise,” says Benson. “As required by statute, we are publicly posting the names of the candidates who qualify under Michigan law to be listed on the ballot as a candidate for president in their respective party’s primary. Barring a court order, these candidates will be included on Michigan’s presidential primary ballot in 2024 unless they withdraw their names from consideration.”

The Michigan Secretary of State says party chairs have until Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. to submit new candidates. Meanwhile, candidates have until Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. to inform the Michigan Bureau of Elections if they wish to withdraw from the race or assign themselves to a different party.

Candidates not listed above have until Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. to file a nominating petition.

The 2024 primary election is scheduled to be held Feb. 27, 2024 in Michigan. Military members and other overseas voters must have their ballots shipped by Jan. 13, 2024.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

