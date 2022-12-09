Pollstar ranks Pine Knob as #1 amphitheater in the world

Pine Knob Music Theatre's 50th anniversary season ends with a prestigious honor, a #1 ranking for Top 100 Amphitheaters in the world in Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings. Also included on the list, Little Caesars Arena (LCA) and the Fox Theatre were honored as they ranked among the top 15 venues in the United States and top 16 in the world!

“It gives us immense pride to have Pine Knob Music Theatre recognized as the number one ranked amphitheater in the world,” said Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents, in a press release on Friday. “From the moment we announced the return of Pine Knob Music Theatre thanks to our proud partners United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health and Ally in January, concertgoers and artists showed overwhelming enthusiasm for the return to our roots. In addition to our Proud Partners, it’s important to thank Live Nation for their partnership in providing the very best in diverse, world-class entertainment. This remarkable accomplishment capped off a memorable 50th anniversary season.”

Detroit's historic Fox Theatre was ranked #16 in the world and #15 in the U.S. for Top 200 Theatres with $24.8 million in gross ticket sales. LCA was ranked #10 in the country and #11 in the world.

“This year marked our industry’s return to a full event schedule at our six venues since 2019, and it was great to see people gather and enjoy live entertainment once again,” said Handler. “To have three ranked in the top 15 in their respective categories, it shows Detroit truly is an entertainment mecca and we are extremely grateful for the continued patronage of our guests.”

Pollstar’s 2022 Year-End Rankings were selected from tours occurring between November 18, 2021 through November 16, 2022.

