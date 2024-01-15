Pontiac churches working to keep homeless population off streets during dangerous cold

PONTIAC, Mich. — New Birth International Church in Pontiac opened its doors to people who don’t have anyone where to go when it’s freezing cold outside. They put these cots out so people can stay overnight.

“It’s about survival,” Jack Bradley said. “Day to day, how do I survive through this to get to that.”

Bradley took shelter at New Birth Church on Sunday as the temperature outside hit single digits.

“People can die from this so when they set these shelters up like this, it’s a lifesaving thing,” Bradley added.

According to a tweet from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a homeless person recently passed away from Hypothermia.

“You stay out there, it’s not going to be good,” Bradley said.

Jeanette Embry, a member of New Birth Church, brought a cot, hats and gloves to the warming shelter.

“We just always want to lend a helping hand, do whatever we can do to help everyone in need,” Embry said.

Bradley says he’s grateful for church members who made the shelter possible.

“You don’t find people like this every day,” Bradley said.

Bradley was dropped off at New Birth by Pastor Rick Seidel of Woodside Bible Church at 830 Auburn Ave.

Pastor Seidel’s church was operating as a shelter in Pontiac but it was only for the day. He says he wanted to make sure Bradley had somewhere to stay at night.

“It’s great to see different organizations, different churches, the city, just individuals pulling together to say let’s do this, let’s make sure others are safe and out of the cold,” Pastor Seidel.

Woodside Bible Church’s warming center in Pontiac will be open to those in need on Monday.

Meanwhile, back at New Birth, the warming shelter there at 124 W Columbia Ave will be open for the next few days.

“It’s freezing out there,” Bradley said. “I hope others learn about these places for their own safety.”