Pontiac man charged after allegedly killing mother & two kids in 2025 Pontiac crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac man has been charged with multiple felonies for his role in a Pontiac crash where a mother and two of her kids were killed last year, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us.

The crash happened on the evening of Aug. 29, at the intersection of Joslyn and Montcalm. Deputies say a 2022 Honda Civic, being driven by a 21-year-old Pontiac resident, crossed into oncoming traffic, hit multiple signs and poles, and then got back on Montcalm Rd. where it collided with a Chevy Malibu stopped at a red light.

A 37-year-old Pontiac mother and two of her kids, ages 6 and 4, were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their 9-year-old sibling was hospitalized in the crash, but she has since recovered from injuries sustained in the crash.

21-year-old Tomas Alvarado Jr. has been charged with three counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death and one count of Reckless Driving Causing Serious injury. Alvarado, who turned himself in after initially being released on personal bond, faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected in this incident, per the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

“Driving a multiple-thousand-pound vehicle requires our full and complete attention,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This a tragic reminder of that fact and the penalties that await when driving is not safely executed. Our prayers are with the family and friends of those lost.”