Pontiac man hospitalized after home invasion shooting, suspects still at large

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 46-year-old Pontiac man remains hospitalized after allegedly being shot three times during a home invasion early Thursday morning, while a 73-year-old man was restrained with zip ties during the incident.

The report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says two unknown suspects broke into a home on the 60 block of North Tasmania Street around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim's 35-year-old girlfriend called 911 reporting that two suspects broke into their home while they were in bed. The suspects demanded to know where money was located, then shot her boyfriend three times in the abdomen before tying up her 73-year-old father with zip ties.

The suspects stole a cellphone before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made and deputies have not released any suspect descriptions.

"I was on my way to work and I saw Oakland County sheriff's outside the house and I didn't know what was going on because it's a pretty quiet neighborhood," said Renease Pulley, who lives nearby. "I'm just very shocked because it's mostly older people in the neighborhood. It's pretty quiet for the most part."

Emanuel Smith's parents live around the block from the scene.

"Why would you do that to an elder, like what? That's insane. With zip ties too?" Smith said. "It's dangerous, scary because it's not too far from here, less than a couple feet really."

Deputies continue investigating the case. The victim is now in stable condition, but neighbors hope those responsible are caught quickly.

"Definitely want to make sure we get the word out and can get whoever did this caught, expeditiously," Smith said.

"We don't really have much going on, so it's kind of alarming to hear about something happening to an older guy and their family — it's disheartening," Pulley said.

