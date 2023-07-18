Pontiac man in wheelchair shot with pellet gun, called anti-LGBTQ+ slurs

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are asking for help in the search for a group of people who allegedly used a pellet gun to shoot a man in a wheelchair and then laughed at him as they drove off.

It happened early Saturday morning on Bennet Road in Pontiac.

The 30-year-old victim Andrew Blake-Newton, who is a transgender man, says the suspects also shouted transphobic slurs as they drove off.

“I didn’t even get two blocks from my house and a small four-door car, beige car, just started shooting metal pellets at me,” Blake- Newton said. “I just remember the pain and fear. I knew I had to get off the sidewalk."

Blake-Newton was on the sidewalk of Baldwin Road headed to a nearby gas station for a snack when the car pulled up. He says those inside started laughing as they shot at him with the pellet gun.

“I didn't even feel the pain at first and I didn’t really even hear it happen,” Blake-Newton said. “I looked up as soon as I felt the pain and then saw the car and then heard the laughter and them yelling the slurs at me.”

Blake-Newton says he was shot five times and taken to the hospital. The pellet’s left marks and some were lodged in his skin. He says the slurs were anti-gay and transphobic.

“No one, no one should have to go through this," Blake-Newton said. “This shouldn't happen and we need to do better about making sure streets are better for people of all walks of life.”

Detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are now asking the public for help, offering a $1,000 reward for information. The area has no surveillance cameras and Blake-Newton didn’t see their faces.

“I am very lucky it wasn't a real gun," Blake-Newton said. "I am extremely lucky.”

As he recovers from physical and emotional injuries, he hopes speaking out will make a difference for others like him.

“I know I'm going to get harassed. I know there are people who are going to laugh at this story and say I deserve this because I'm trans and because I'm gay and polyamorous and I'm in a wheelchair, but you know what? No one deserves this. No one should have to go through this,” Blake-Newton said.

You can leave a tip and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.