Pontiac mom arrested, allegedly abandoned 3 kids in apartment without plumbing, littered with feces

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac mother has been arrested for allegedly leaving her three kids unattended inside an apartment that didn't have plumbing and was littered with rotten food, feces and more.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Teriomas Tremice Johnson is charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse.

Deputies began working the case on Friday after the oldest child, a 12-year-old girl, reported what she believed was a possible break-in at their apartment. Deputies determined the complaint was unfounded but discovered the apartment was in deplorable condition.

Johnson was not home at the time, but the 12-year-old and her 9-year-old brother and sister were inside the apartment with three cats.

According to the sheriff's office, the children said they have not seen their mother since the day before. Johnson was located in Ann Arbor and made her way back to Pontiac after about three hours. She was taken into custody.

Detectives say they also found the sinks were clogged and the children were defecating in a cardboard box in the bathroom. They believe that Johnson was not home often.

The children were all enrolled in school, deputies say, but their attendance was sporadic. Child Protective Services placed each of the 3 kids with their biological fathers.

Johnson was arraigned on the charges and given a $250,000 cash bond, but allegedly threw a chair and yelled at the magistrate and then the magistrate revoked her bond.

This case comes after another Pontiac mom was arrested and charged earlier this year for abandoning her children for years at an apartment.

