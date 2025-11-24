Pontiac School District rolls out electric school bus fleet with $15 million in grant funding

PONTIAC, Mich. — The Pontiac School District is preparing to launch its new fleet of 40 electric school buses in the coming weeks, marking a significant step toward cleaner transportation for students across the district.

The district received its first electric buses from Tulsa, Oklahoma, earlier this year and has since completed the infrastructure needed to power the entire fleet. The $15 million project was funded through grants, with bus driver training set to begin December 2.

"Basically this bus is a generator on wheels," said Bill Holcomb, Pontiac School District Energy and Technology Innovation Specialist. "So, it's been a wonderful help for the district being able to deploy these buses."

The electric buses offer immediate acceleration, unlike traditional diesel buses, which reduces preparation time for student pickup routes. Each bus features a 120-mile battery range, though officials acknowledge concerns about battery performance during Michigan winters.

"But, we're pretty confident we have that all nailed down," Holcomb said.

Beyond operational efficiency, district officials believe the switch to electric will provide health benefits for students and community members.

"Fumes from diesel cause asthma issues in our students and community members," Holcomb said.

The buses come equipped with three onboard security cameras, WiFi connectivity, and a redesigned button mapping system intended to simplify operations for drivers. The onboard WiFi allows students to complete homework during their commute and serves as a GPS tracking system for parents.

"You can see when the bus is at the bus stop, so you're there ready to pick up your child as soon as they get dropped off," Holcomb said.

Steve Kelley, CEO of California-based L-Charge, which supplies the natural and renewable gas-powered charging infrastructure, said Pontiac represents both the largest district his company has accommodated and its first project in Michigan.

"It's hard to find school bus drivers," Kelley said. "It's very simple. It's all plug and charge."

The project brainstorming began during school board meetings in 2022, when the district applied for grants covering both the buses and charging infrastructure. Currently, the district operates one charging station but anticipates adding more to support the fleet.

District officials hope the reduced noise and carbon emissions, combined with on-board features, will create a better learning environment for students.

"Hopefully being ready to learn and get into that learning mode right away," Holcomb said.

The fleet rollout is scheduled to begin the week of December 2, coinciding with driver training sessions.

