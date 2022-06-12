Pop-up exhibition near Eastern Market celebrates artists with disabilities

DETROIT (WXYZ-TV) — With the vibrant colors and bright strokes, it's no surprise the pop-up art exhibition currently on display inside The Vella Group near Eastern Market is called "Electric Relaxation."

It's the second pop-up exhibition of its kind here, the first called "Liberty Realm."

But what may come as a surprise to gallery visitors, is that the artists behind the masterpieces are all adults with disabilities.

The artists attend STEP in Wayne County, Services to Enhance Potential. STEP focuses on a variety of skills for adults with disabilities and mental health needs, including workplace empowerment.

“We’ve always stressed trying to build confidence in individuals and what confidence can do for folks in their lives," said STEP president and CEO, Brent Mikulski.

In January of 2021, STEP launched the Progressive Art Studio Collective, an art and design space dedicated to supporting artists with disabilities.

PASC has three locations in Southgate, Detroit, and Westland.

This pop-up exhibition was made possible because The Vella Group, which works with STEP, agreed to open up it's conference area for the show; coincidentally, the space used to be an art gallery.

“This exhibit is emblematic of the type of work that The Vella Group is so interested in doing. As a philanthropy consultancy, which is what we are, we work with non-profits to give them more exposure," said The Vella Group's Anne Marie Gattari. "This was a unique opportunity for us but it fits right in with what our mission is as well. “

The exhibition seeks to create more space for disabled artists in the city's art community. Many of the creators showcased have been honing their skills for years.

These are not art students, so PASC doesn't provide art teachers, but rather advisers that work alongside the artists, helping them perfect and explore their unique styles.

One of the artists showcased during this second pop-up exhibition is Stanley Brown.

“I used water colors," he explained, while showcasing his large painting appropriately called "The Sun."

Brown has been painting since he was just five.

“I just bought artwork books, sketch books from Walmart and colored pencils and let him go for it," said his mom Cynthia.

It some cases, especially for PASC's artists who are non-verbal, their work offers an alternative way to express feelings.

“Seeing the sort of incredibly advanced work coming out of this studio I think is really a testament to the talent," said PASC program manager Anthony Marcellini.

The work is not only on display, its also for sale.

“Our first show I think we sold 19 pieces of work the very first night," Mikulski said.

And even more are expected to bought online.

"Electric Relaxation" is on display until July 10, and then another pop-up will be unveiled in late July.

To learn more about and support PASC's artists, click here.