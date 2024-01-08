Watch Now
Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy in global roundup of threats to peace and human dignity

FILE - Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Pope Francis called Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, for a universal ban on the “despicable” practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the “commercialization” of pregnancy in an annual speech listing the threats to global peace and human dignity. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is calling for a universal ban on the "despicable" practice of surrogate motherhood.

He included what he called the "commercialization" of pregnancy in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See.

The speech listed the threats to global peace and human dignity, including Russia's war in Ukraine, the Israel-Gaza war, migration and climate crises and the "immoral" production of nuclear and conventional weapons.

But he also listed smaller-scale issues that he said were threats to human dignity, including surrogacy.

