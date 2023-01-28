Watch Now
Pope clarifies homosexuality and sin comments in note

Andrew Medichini/AP
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and he himself referred to homosexuality in terms of "sin." But he attributed attitudes to culture backgrounds, and said bishops in particular need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 10:05:18-05

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has clarified his comments about homosexuality and sin.

In a note, he is making clear he was merely referring to official Catholic moral teaching that teaches that any sexual act outside of marriage is a sin.

Francis first made the comments in an interview Jan. 24 with The Associated Press, in which he declared that laws criminalizing homosexuality were "unjust" and that "being homosexual is not a crime."

They were hailed by LGBTQ advocates.

But Francis also noted that some people would raise official church teaching that considers homosexual acts to be a sin.

He sought to clarify those comments in a note Friday to the Rev. James Martin, an American Jesuit who runs an LGBTQ Catholic outreach ministry.

