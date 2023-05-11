Pop’s Hani Shop now open, bringing famous Hani sandwich to Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new restaurant specializing in the Hani sandwich is now open in Royal Oak.

Pop’s Hani Shop, located on Woodward Avenue near 14 Mile Road, had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate its grand opening.

Pop’s Hani Shop comes from National Coney Island, a metro Detroit chain that invented the Hani sandwich.

The Hani sandwich was created for National Coney Island staff members in 1985 by a cook named Hani at the Mack Avenue location.

The original sandwich — a warm grilled pita with breaded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and signature mayonnaise — grew in popularity to what it’s known as today.

“The idea of Pop’s Hani Shop was built around one of National Coney Island’s most beloved and recognized creations, the Hani sandwich, which has continued to grow in popularity over the years,” Tom Giftos, president of National Coney Island and Pop’s Hani Shop, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring the classic Hani, with some new twists, to life today, while also remaining deeply dedicated to delivering our customers fresh, quality food, at affordable prices that is synonymous with the National Coney Island brand.”

The shop offers Detroit-style pitas, smash-style burgers, hand-carved gyros, soups, salads, cole slaws with homemade dressings, cookies and more. Sticking to local roots for beverages, Pop’s has Michigan-made Brix Soda and Vernor’s Ginger Ale.

To learn more about Pop’s Hani Shop, visit its website.