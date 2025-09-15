Port Huron community honors siblings allegedly shot by father, raises funds for recovery

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Port Huron community gathered Sunday evening to honor three siblings who were shot earlier this week, allegedly by their own father.

Seventeen-year-old Kayleb Smerer died from his injuries, while his two younger siblings remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

"We want to thank the whole community that's our biggest thing," said Karrie Green, the children's aunt.

The kids who were shot are Kayleb, Bentley and Kinzley Smerer.

"Kayleb, he loved to be on his own, loved playing his games, he loved hot wheels, classic cars, legos," Green said.

Sunday's vigil aimed to honor Kayleb's memory and show support for his siblings, whose lives have been forever changed by the shooting.

According to family members, 13-year-old Bentley suffered facial fractures, while 12-year-old Kinzley has a bullet lodged in her spine and is expected to be paralyzed from the neck down.

"Kinzley is having some breathing problems, she's working hard though, she's a strong girl. She really is," Green said.

Jennifer Goddard, the Smerer family's neighbor, organized the vigil. She said she wanted to raise money so the family can afford a wheelchair-accessible house and car for Kinzley's future needs.

"Everybody needs the support, especially of their community so I just want them to know that they have that support and if they want to reach out to anybody, we'll be able to help them," Goddard said.

The children's father, who is suspected of shooting them, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. Questions remain about why the shooting occurred.

As the family faces an uncertain future, Green and her family are focused on ensuring Kinzley and Bentley receive the care they need.

"It's going to be a big change and we are here, we see the community is here… they really did," Green said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the Smerer children with their recovery.

