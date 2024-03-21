Portillo's Beef Bus coming to metro Detroit starting today ahead of Livonia opening

To get ready for the opening of the second Portillo's location in metro Detroit, the Chicago-based restaurant will bring to Portillo's Beef Bus to metro Detroit.

The Beef Bus will be in metro Detroit starting on March 21 and running through March 30, according to the restaurant.

It will give metro Detroiters the chance to experience its legendary Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chocolate cake and more.

The goal is to also support the hiring center for the new location in Livonia. Those look for jobs can start interviewing on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Detroit Northwest – Livonia. Those who interview will receive a voucher for a complimentary meal that can be redeemed while the Beef Bus is on site.

The schedule will be:

Thursday, Mar. 21 at 11:00am



Portillo’s Livonia (13004 Middlebelt Rd., Livonia); Event Hours: 11am – 2pm, while supplies last

Friday, Mar. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Plymouth Food Truck Park (39411 Schoolcraft Rd. Plymouth Township); Event Hours: 9:30am – 2pm, while supplies last

Saturday, Mar. 23 at 11:00 a.m.

Glover Agency Easter Egg Extravaganza (777 W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth); Event Hours: 11am – 1pm, while supplies last

NOTE: Free, public event; kids need to be registered if they want to participate in the Easter egg hunt.



Sunday, Mar. 24 at 4:00 p.m.

Ann Arbor StreetSide (S. Main Street & Liberty, Ann Arbor); Event Hours: 4pm – 9pm, while supplies last

Thursday, Mar. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Plymouth Food Truck Park (39411 Schoolcraft Rd. Plymouth Township); Event Hours: 9:30am – 2pm, while supplies last

Friday, Mar. 29 at 3:00 p.m.

Detroit StreetSide (Woodward Ave & Adelaide Street, Detroit) ; Event Hours: 3pm – 8pm, while supplies last

Saturday, Mar. 30 at 11:00 a.m.