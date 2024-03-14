Portillo's bringing Beef Bus to metro Detroit ahead of Livonia opening

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — As it moves towards opening up its first location in Livonia, and the second in Michigan, Portillo's is giving a sneak peek at the food with their legendary Beef Bus visiting metro Detroit.

The Beef Bus will be in metro Detroit from March 21 to March 30 serving up Chicago-style street food. It will also support the hiring center for the soon-to-open Livonia location.

During the ten-day stay, the 32-foot Beef Bus food truck will serve up Chicago-style Hot Dogs with all the fixings, a mini version of its famous Italian Beef Sandwich, Char-Grilled Italian or Maxwell Street Polish Sausages, and crispy crinkle-cut French Fries.

In addition, those seeking employment can interview on-site for various positions, beginning April 1. Interviews will take place Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Detroit Northwest – Livonia.

Upon completing an interview with the hiring team, all applicants will receive a voucher for a complimentary meal that can be redeemed from the Beef Bus while it is still on-site.

You can get real-time updates on the Beef Bus’s location @BeefBusOfficialon Instagram.

Portello's has released the following schedule for the Beef Bus:

Thursday, Mar. 21 at 11:00am

· Portillo’s Livonia (13004 Middlebelt Rd., Livonia); Event Hours: 11am – 2pm, while supplies last

Friday, Mar. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

· Plymouth Food Truck Park (39411 Schoolcraft Rd. Plymouth Township); Event Hours: 9:30am – 2pm, while supplies last

Saturday, Mar. 23 at 11:00 a.m.

· Glover Agency Easter Egg Extravaganza (777 W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth); Event Hours: 11am – 1pm, while supplies last

o NOTE: Free, public event; kids need to be registered if they want to participate in the Easter egg hunt.

Sunday, Mar. 24 at 4:00 p.m.

· Ann Arbor StreetSide (S. Main Street & Liberty, Ann Arbor); Event Hours: 4pm – 9pm, while supplies last

Thursday, Mar. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

· Plymouth Food Truck Park (39411 Schoolcraft Rd. Plymouth Township); Event Hours: 9:30am – 2pm, while supplies last

Friday, Mar. 29 at 3:00 p.m.

· Detroit StreetSide (Woodward Ave & Adelaide Street, Detroit) ; Event Hours: 3pm – 8pm, while supplies last

Saturday, Mar. 30 at 11:00 a.m.

· Briarwood Mall (100 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor); Event Hours: 11:00am – 6pm, while supplies last