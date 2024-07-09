Portillo's opening new Livonia location later this month

LIVONIA, Mich. — Portillo's will be opening their second Metro Detroit location later this month, with the fast-casual restaurant announcing that their Livonia Location will open on Tuesday, July 16.

The first Portillo's location in Metro Detroit opened three years ago in Sterling Heights. Portillo's Beef Bus has also come to Metro Detroit earlier this year.

The new restaurant, located at 13004 Middlebelt Road in Millennium Park, will have a dining room that seats more than 175 people, and a seasonal outdoor patio to seat about 50 guests. There will also be double drive-thru lanes for customers to order Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and chocolate cake.

This location will be open to the public starting at 10 a.m., right after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. As part of the ceremony, the restaurant will be presenting the Livonia Education Foundation and Breaking Barriers for Kids and Families with $5,000 checks each.

You can find more information about this new location and othersat Portillos' website, or by joining their Birthday Club.