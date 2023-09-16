Portion of a building in Detroit's Eastern Market collapsed Saturday, injuring 1

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm a portion of a building in the Eastern Market in Detroit collapsed Saturday afternoon, injuring one person as they stood outside of the building.

The building, police say houses Jabs Gym and Beyond Juicery & Eatery.

After sustaining minor injuries, police say the person was transported to a local hospital.

Multiple vehicles parked beside the building were damaged by falling bricks and debris.

At this time, the cause of the collapse is unknown.

Officials from the city of Detroit's Building Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department are currently on the scene evaluating the cause of the collapse.