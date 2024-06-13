Portion of I-75 in Monroe County shut down after fatal crash involving semi-truck

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe County early Thursday morning.

A law enforcement source tells 7 News Detroit that this was a fatal accident, after a semi-truck went through the wall into oncoming traffic, striking an SUV.

Northbound and Southbound I-75 at South Otter Creek is closed to investigate this crash.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit will update this story with more information when it becomes readily available.