Portion of I-94 in Detroit closing for bridge work starting Friday

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to close down a portion of I-94 in Detroit beginning Friday to continue work on the Second Avenue and Grand River Avenue bridges.
According to MDOT, eastbound and westbound I-94 between I-75 and M-10 will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on December 16; they are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on December 20.
Work on the Grand River Avenue overpass is expected to extend the closure on I-94 between I-75 and I-96. That starts 9 p.m. on Friday until 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Detours and additional closures from MDOT are as follows:
- Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.
- All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to John R. streets will be closed.
- Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94.
- All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) will be closed.
- Ramps in both directions will close by 5 a.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday.
- Traffic on northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) will have access to westbound I-94 during daylight hours on Friday and Monday.